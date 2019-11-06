Summerland music teacher wins award for composition

Anita Perry tied for first place in national music competition

Summerland music teacher Anita Perry is a winner of the Canadian Federation of Music Teacher Associations Call for Compositions 2019, tying for first place with Ernst Schneider.

Her piece, Cascade Mountain Celebration is written for one piano, four hands (two piano players,)

A lively and challenging piece of music, the performers are required to knock on the piano to create a rhythm line as well as play on the keys.

“It’s tricky to begin with,” Perry said, “but it’s quite fun to play once you get the hang of it.”

Perry has won the CFMTA/FCAPM Call for Compositions twice before, in 2015 for her one-handed piano piece entitled Skeleton Dance and in 2017 for her choir work entitled Go Canada Go which is dedicated to Kristi Richards.

Selected compositions are available to be downloaded for all to enjoy at www.cfmta.org.

Perry is currently working on a commission from the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

Perry has composed works for orchestra, concert band, saxophone quartet, brass quartet, string orchestra, string quartet, piano, voice and choir, as well as seven children’s musicals and five children’s ballets.

Her awards include a B.C. Arts Recommender Grant in 1995, Summerland Arts Appreciation Award in 2011, CFMTA Call for Compositions in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Perry’s music can be found in the Canadian Music Centre as well as from her publisher, Palliser Music Publishing.

She is a member of the Canadian League of Composers, an affiliate of the Canadian Music Centre and a member of the Society for Composers and Authors.

Perry has adjudicated both piano and composition competitions and festivals throughout B.C.

She currently teaches piano, composition and theory in Summerland.

