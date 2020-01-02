INSPIRED BY ART The Art Flogger was inspired by the Old Okanagan Homestead, a painting by Summerland artist Evelyn Briscall. The painting was one of the art pieces in Mixed and Merged at the Summerland Art Gallery in 2019. (John Arendt/Summerland Review)

Summerland novelist’s book inspired by art show

Mixed and Merged exhibit at Summerland Art Gallery led to C. Edgar North’s novel

A Summerland novelist’s sixth story had its start at a 2019 art exhibit at the Summerland Art Gallery.

Glen Witter, who writes espionage/action/thriller novels under the pen name of C. Edgar North, participated in the Mixed and Merged exhibit at the art gallery.

This exhibit pairs artists and writers, who then create new works which are inspired by the writing or artwork they are shown.

Witter was matched with painter Evelyn Briscall, who painted the Old Okanagan Homestead, which was later used as the cover of the novel.

The Art Flogger is the story of Linda DuPont, a fine art auctioneer, who moves to Bellingham, Wash. after the death of her husband.

She is then approached by a Texas billionaire to help sell some of his art collection, unaware he is a kingpin in a Colombian drug cartel.

The story features art sales linked to cocaine dealers.

Copies of the book are available at the Summerland Art Gallery as well as through Amazon and iTunes.

An audio version of the book will be released in May.

Witter is the author of five previous books under the C. Edgar North pen name. His books are available in more than 170 countries.

