POSTAL SERVICE The Balcomo Post Office in Summerland was the second in the community. It operated from 1907 to 1913. The building is still in place at the western edge of Prairie Valley. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)

Summerland once had multiple post offices

Balcomo Post Office operated from 1907 to 1913

Summerland used to have four post offices within the municipal boundaries and one additional post office in Mineola (Meadow Valley.)

READ ALSO: Postal workers say millennials perplexed by “snail mail”

The featured photograph is the Balcomo Post Office. It opened in 1907 and became our second post office to serve the community. It closed in 1913.

The building is still in excellent shape and can be seen at the western edge of Prairie Valley as one travels up the hill to our sanitary landfill.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Iconic Lorax character “new persona” for Okanagan native

Just Posted

Have you ever wanted to insult someone politely?

The latest Twitter trend may have some tips and tricks for you

Man hunt for Port Alberni suspected murderers, Kelowna’s first pot shop, homelessness: weekly roundup

Here are the top stories from last week

RCMP issue plea for information following Kelowna hit-and-run

The victim was a 50-year-old woman

Man, 72, dies after falling from cliff at Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park

Mounties said that witnesses who were in a boat on the lake tried to resuscitate the man

Vehicle incident causes traffic delays on Highway 33

Incident took place south of Kelowna

UPDATE: RCMP still hunting for B.C. fugitives reportedly spotted near York Landing

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three northern B.C. deaths

RCMP plead with public to send in tips about B.C. fugitives, not post to social media

Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod are wanted for three homicides in northern B.C.

B.C. murder suspect’s father reveals details of troubled life in book

Alan Schmegelsky, the father of 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, sent a book to reporters this week titled ‘Red Flagged’

UPDATE: ‘Long wait’ for passengers due to Canada-wide customs outage over

Primary inspection kiosks and NEXUS systems are out across Canada

Summerland once had multiple post offices

Balcomo Post Office operated from 1907 to 1913

UBC president defends Baltimore after Trump calls it ‘rodent infested mess’

Santa J. Ono tweeted he was ‘proud to have lived and worked in the 7th district of Baltimore’

UPDATE: Less aggressive behavior from blaze in Similkameen Sunday but afternoon winds could change that

BC Wildfire Services says be cautious as debris and rocks falling onto Highway 3 near wildfire

COLUMN: Gender (in)equality in the modern world

After more than 50 years of feminism there are still places that deny education based on gender

U.S. presidential candidate Bernie Sanders joins group seeking cheaper insulin in Canada

A vial of insulin costs about 10 times more in the U.S. than in Canada

Most Read