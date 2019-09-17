(Black Press file photo)

Summerland Ornamental Gardens holds fall plant sale

Event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will hold its Fall Plant Sale on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The gardeners have been working hard all summer potting up plants and growing more from seed. As well as flowering perennials, there will also be ornamental grasses, shrubs and some trees.

The plant list may be viewed on the website at www.summerlandgardens.org.

Fall is the best time to plant perennials in the Okanagan, and the Friends of the Summerland Ornamental Gardens are offering a short workshop explaining why.

Fall Planting for Spring Success will begin at 10:30 a.m. The sale will take place from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the Ponderosa Lawn at the gardens.

Customers may use cash, cheque, credit or debit.

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens are situated above the Summerland Research and Development Centre, across Highway 97 from Sunoka Provincial Park.

For more information, email friends.summerlandgardens@gmail.com.

