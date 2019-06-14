Summerland street banner designs to be unveiled

Community has displayed summer banners downtown since 1998

Five Summerland artists will have their street banner designs displayed around the community this summer.

Sonja Waller of the Summerland Arts Centre said the arts council received many submissions for this year’s street banners. The theme of the designs was Dawn to Dusk.

A committee then selected the five designs to be displayed and 12 copies of each are being printed.

READ ALSO: Summerland provides funding towards banner program

READ ALSO: Summerland adds eight remembrance banners

The banners will be on display around the community by Canada Day, but the five designs will be shown at the Summerland Arts Centre on Thursday, June 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Artists whose banner designs were selected are Peggy Stel, Marcia Stacy, Sophia Zang, Cathy Milsted and Ron Stacy.

The Summerland Arts Council has had a street banner program in place since 1998.

In the past, members of the community designed and hand-painted cloth banners which were then displayed from spring until fall.

This year, the banner program has changed, with work from fewer artists on display and with different materials for the street banners.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dogs of Kelowna: Toby

Just Posted

Grass fire sparked near Rail Trail on Enterprise

Firefighters on scene

Water restrictions for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Annual Stage 2 limitations to begin on Sunday

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A portion of the highway remains closed after the fatal collision Friday morning

Speeding problems in West Kelowna addressed by city council

The city is looking to increase levels of road safety with speeding deterrents

Dogs of Kelowna: Toby

Meet Toby, just one of the amazing dogs you can find living in the City of Kelowna

Barnyard meditation with a friendly nuzzle at South Okanagan farm

Goga is a unique combination of cuddly, four legged creatures with the peacefulness of yoga

South Okanagan massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic filed a court challenge that states chaperone is a detriment to career

Workers from the South Okanagan CUPE 608 endorse strike action

Workers have been bargaining with the City of Penticton for over seven months.

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Crews respond to early morning dumpster fire at Tickleberry’s in OK Falls

The fire is not considered suspicious, no property damage was sustained

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest changes include that the logo to no longer include ‘Vancouver.’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Most Read