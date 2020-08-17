Summerland student receives master’s degree in theoretical physics

A Summerland student has been awarded a master’s degree in theoretical physics from a Danish university.
Sacha Perry-Fagant was recently awarded the degree from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark.
Perry-Fagant’s thesis, Myers-Perry Black Holes as Blackfolds applied the blackfold approach to the ultra-spinning Myers-Perry black hole and found the energy-momentum tensor up to first order.
Perry-Fagant graduated from Summerland Secondary School in 2013 and from McGill University in 2017 with a joint major in physics and computer science.
She is living in Copenhagen and working for the Danish company Smallbrooks.
