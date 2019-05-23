Summerland students to raise voices in public speech competition

Public speaking component is included in high school English program

The end of the school year is nearing and that means the speech competition is around the corner at Summerland Secondary School.

Every year students in Grades 9 to 12 are asked to do a public speaking unit in their English classes to encourage them to become more comfortable speaking in front of an audience and prepare them for any future career.

READ ALSO: Students excel at public speaking

READ ALSO: EDITORIAL: Preparing our youths

This year the competition will be held on May 30 and will see nine Grade 9 students, six from Grade 10, 12 from Grade 11 and nine from Grade 12 taking part in the competition.

The competition will be split up between each grade level and three winners will be crowned for each grade.

“Public speaking is part of the curriculum, the opportunity to practice and an opportunity to build off of what they already have done in English classes,” said Cherrie Wells a teacher and the English department head at the school.

The competition will also have six community members involved to help judge and there will be two student MCs from each grade level to help host their respective grade.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

Just Posted

Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

The committee wants to get a first-hand look at how the tournament is organzied

Boil water notice in effect for Lake Country

A broken water main leads to boil water notice in the District of Lake Country

Popular Peachland park reopens

Hardy Falls Regional Park has been closed from flood damage since 2017

UPDATE: Water main break floods Lake Country roads

Glenmore Road and Highway 97 are affected by the water main break

BrainTrust launches annual helmet program in Kelowna

Three students received free helmets at the May 22 launch at Belgo Elementary School

Federal tourism minister announces new national strategy in Armstrong

Mélanie Joly announced funding available for rural communities and other parts of the new strategy

CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

Uninsured borrowers must now show they could service their mortgage if rates rose two per cent

Okanagan mill taking two weeks downtime

Vernon-based Tolko Industries tells Armstrong employees mill will take downtime May 27 and June 3

More campsites coming to Okanagan and beyond

Province announced half of the new spots to 13 most popular provincial parks

Okangan MP welcomes plan to fight human trafficking

Mel Arnold applauds Conservative plan for A Safer Canada

UPDATE: Residents asked to manage attractants after bear sighting at Salmon Arm school

Conservation Officer says people need to change behaviours to avoid destruction of bears

B.C. woman left ‘black and blue’ after being pushed off 40-foot cliff at lake

West Shore RCMP looking for witnesses as investigation continues

VIDEO: Suspected arson sends five to Abbotsford hospital with smoke inhalation

Man seen throwing flammable substance in van, lighting it on fire next to home

Okanagan elementary schools help Chinook salmon

Kingfisher is hosting a series of field trips to release the school-raised salmon

Most Read