Sun’s out, buns out: A cool start to 2023 with Kelowna’s annual Polar Bear Dip

Temperatures hovered a little above zero for the first swim of the new year.
The 2023 Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna saw a large crowd gather to watch a great number of brave individuals take a cold dip for a good cause.
The dip was at 2 p.m. with food vendors and music open before and after.
Hosted by Community Recreational Initiatives Society, the event has raised over $18,000.
Money can still be donated online at trellis.org/2023-polar-bear-dip.
All funds raised will provide people living with disabilities access to outdoor recreation.
