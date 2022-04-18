Support animals in Kelowna during BC SPCA Fur Ball

The event takes place May 7 at Summerhill Winery

Step back into the roaring ‘20s and step out into a long-anticipated in-person event with the BC SPCA this May.

Animal lovers are gathering in Kelowna for Fur Ball, an event fundraiser at Summerhill Winery on May 7, at 6 p.m.

With a roaring ‘20s theme, guests will be offered a three-course dinner, dancing and an auction.

All funds raised through Fur Ball will directly support animals at the Kelowna BC SPCA, like Keemo, who was brought into care by animal protection officers.

Keemo was discovered by a neighbour, tethered outside a home for days on end, in unsanitary and inadequate living conditions. The neighbour contacted the BC SPCA cruelty hotline and officers investigated. Keemo was surrendered to the BC SPCA. The four-month-old pup was underweight and needed the help of the staff at the shelter before he could be adopted.

But after some time Keemo was ready to find his forever home and was adopted by new guardians.

To attend the event and support animals like Keemo click here.

