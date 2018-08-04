Support brain injury awareness by paddle boarding in Kelowna

Jump on a paddle board this summer and support brain injury awareness.

There are still spots for teams left in BrainTrust Canada’s annual Pihl Law Paddle for Prevention stand up paddleboard fundraiser is held Sunday, Aug. 12 at Rotary Beach, according to BrainTrust’s news release.

The event includes relays with teams of four in shallow water at Rotary Beach, with paddleboards and PFDs provided. The day includes a yoga warm up to kick off the event at 8:30 a.m., with team relays to follow and a Barbeque Lunch courtesy of Kelowna Sunrise Rotary Club and Costco. The fee is $500 per corporate team or four people can participate as a community team and raise $500 for the cause. Pre-registration is required at braintrustcanada.com or through contactmarketing@braintrustcanada.com, the release said.

Participants can win prizes including a round trip for two to any scheduled WestJet destinations for those who fundraise $500 or more for the cause.

BrainTrust Canada is an Okanagan based not for profit association whose mission is to bring the issue of brain injury to the forefront, maximize the potential of those who have been affected by brain injury, as well as to reduce preventable brain injuries, especially among youth who are the highest risk for injury, the release said.

