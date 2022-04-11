Supporting Ukraine with the art of pysanky

A second Easter egg workshop is being held April 24 at Ellis Art Studio

Pysanka is the traditional Ukrainian way of decorating an Easter egg (Brittany Webster)

Mrs. Ukrainian Easter Egg is teaching locals the art of pysanka, the traditional Ukrainian way of decorating eggs for the holiday.

Cassandra Wysochanskyj held a workshop April 10 at the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Kelowna to teach the artform.

Pysanka translates to ‘to write’. The traditional form uses wax to write on the shell of the egg, colour it with dye, then remove the wax to reveal the design.

A portion of the proceeds will help purchase medical supplies and support humanitarian aid in war torn Ukraine.

Wysochanskyj is hosting a second Easter egg workshop April 24 at the Ellis Art Studio.

