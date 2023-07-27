Members of the Survivorship dragon boat team Gisele Allen, Rosemary Hodson, Cathi Jorgenson, Shirley Larose, Beverley Rice, Jennifer Turnbull, Claire Waterman, Margie Wyatt present a cheque with a donation to Tracey Dueck and Lissette Little of the SOS Medical Foundation. (Submitted)

Survivorship pays it forward with donation to Penticton oncology campaign

The donation will support expanding cancer care at the Penticton Hospital

Survivorship, local dragon boaters who have survived breast cancer, are paying it forward to help others with a donation to support expanding Penticton’s oncology department.

The team recently donated a cheque of more than $1,600 to the South Okanagan Medical Foundations Oncology Campaign, which will go towards expanding the Penticton Regional Hospital’s oncology department to allow people to get treatment for their cancers closer to home.

The foundation said they were “tickled pink” to receive the donation from the Survivorship paddlers. The donation is far from the first that Survivorship has made to support expanding and improving the care provided by the local hospital.

READ MORE: Survivorship celebrates life with donation to Penticton hospital

Survivorship was founded in 1999 and is made up of breast cancer survivors from across the South Okanagan.

The group currently has seven teams from the Penticton area, and they are always looking for more people interested in joining them out on the water. No previous dragon boat experience is required.

If you are interested in learning more you can reach out to info@pentictondragonboat.com.

Support Survivorship in September on Skaha Lake as they host the annual Penticton Dragon Boat Festival.

Penticton

