Swap your gear and support the Big White Ski Club

Temperatures might still be creeping up to 20 C in the Okanagan Valley, but that doesn’t mean winter isn’t right around the corner.

With snow on the horizon outdoor enthusiasts are gearing up for the season ahead. This weekend Oct. 21 and 22, The Big White Ski Club will host its annual ski and board swap.

The event offers a swap offers pre-owned equipment for both kids and adults, combined with a wide assortment of new clothing, equipment and accessories from several retailers.

President of the ski club Dave Willoughby said the swap is also a great way to clean out the garage or storage shed and sell gently used equipment and clothing.

“We also have a new online consignment system which allows sellers to register before arriving Friday to consign their goods.”

Funds raised through the annual ski swap will go to support The Big White Ski Club, a non-profit organization that for more than 60 years has provided alpine ski training.

“The club has taken pride in developing strong skiers and athletes through these specialized training programs, to provide high quality and affordable ski racing development programs for children aged five to 16 years, where each member can develop their skiing ability to their own highest potential in a fun and safe club environment,” said Willoughby.

The event takes place starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 21 for consignment and 8 a.m. Oct. 22 for the one-day sale at the New Life Church located at 2031 Harvey Avenue.

Volunteers are invited to the ‘Buy Night’ held Friday, Oct 21 from 7-9 pm, giving access to equipment and deals before the public. For more information go to www.bigwhiteskiclub.com.

