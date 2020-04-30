Thank you to Lake Country’s essential workers

Be sure to get your copy of the Kelwona Capital News today

A thank you poster for essential workers is in the copy of the paper today

Wrapped around the April 30 section of the Lake Country Calendar is a huge thank you poster that you can put in your window or around your home to express gratitude to all workers who provide services that we need to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanks to the local businesses we have been able to create this tribute to all essential works in the Lake Country area, who are keeping our community safe.

Post this thank you in a visible area around your home to let everyone know how proud and grateful we are for the efforts of frontline workers.

Be sure to pick up your copy of the Capital News from a newspaper box in your neighbourhood.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus