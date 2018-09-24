The annual Kikinee Salmon Festival returned to Kelowna

Helen and Nate Parker painted, learned about Indigenous arrowheads, spotted the spawning salmon and made some memories Saturday at the Kikinee Salmon Festival at Mission Creek Park in Kelowna photo:Dustin Betuzzi

The annual Kikinee Salmon Festival returned to Mission Creek Park to make education fun and interactive for kids.

The family-friendly day of fun celebrates the return of the Kokanee salmon to our streams, kids could watch the bright red fish swim up the stream for spawning.

The Parker family came to the event to make some memories and have fun learning together.

RELATED: Race is on for Shuswap late-run sockeye salmon

“It’s a really good chance to make memories,” Kim Parker, who came to the event with her two children said. “We always look forward to the Kokanee spawning to learn about nature and about our earth and they (her kids) love the music and activities…My son in particular really like learning about the First Nation tools they make and arrow heads.”

“I painted a fish,” Nate Parker said. “I learned about glass that comes out of a volcano after it gets really hot (obsidian)… and I got to see arrow heads.”

RELATED: Kelowna summer cleanup will help the salmon

Covered in paint Nate rushed back over to the painting station to create another masterpiece with his little sister, Helen.

At one station kids could meet a 25 year old blotched tiger salamander, learn about turtles and see a snake that has been preserved in a jar.

To catch a glimpse of the salmon head over to Mission Creek Park.

