Twefewf

The beginnings of the Sails

This historic photo shows the Spirit of the Sail statue, created by sculptor Robert Dow Reid, when it was first installed circa 1978. It was shared to the Old Kelowna Facebook page.

historyKelownaLocal History

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
KCR: Helping one person at a time

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Groundhog Day

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: Water back on for Kelowna’s Dilworth mountain residents

An anti-vaccination protest takes place in downtown Kelowna over the summer months. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Petition looks to change face of protests in Kelowna after ongoing ‘nuisance’

Crystal Hedlund (left), who operates a business, Crystal’s Baked Blessings, helps out families in need with Christmas dinners and gifts. (Submitted photo)
Burnout, death threats, stigma: Inside the life of an Okanagan non-profit operator