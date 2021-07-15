The Scavenger hunt will include prizes from local businesses (Elevation Outdoors)

The Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt returns for its second year

The event will take place downtown Kelowna on August 14

A day-long scavenger hunt is back for a second year with the goal of providing family fun and supporting local businesses.

On Saturday (August 14), Great Kelowna Scavenger Hunt players will get an email with the first round of clues at 11 a.m. They will search downtown Kelowna to locate prizes and as the day continues, more clues will be released that make it easier to find them.

Some of the clues will lead to members of the B.C. Wine, Cider & Spirits Festival. If players manage to figure out the clues and are over the age of 19, they will be treated to complimentary liquor tastings.

The other prizes will include gift cards to local businesses, which the organizers will purchase with 30 per cent of the total money raised. Part of the proceeds will also go to support the Rotary Club of Kelowna, which received about 15 percent of the funds raised in 2020.

“Not only does this event raise some much-needed funds for Elevation as we navigate the impacts of COVID-19 on our own fundraising, but it provides members of our community with a great way to get outside and have some fun,” Elevation Outdoors executive director Mike Greer said.

“Last year the feedback from our participants was awesome, and being able to help support the many businesses in our community that struggled over the past 18 months creates a positive impact that is felt far more broadly than by just the participants of our programs.”

To purchase tickets, go to their Trellis page. Individual tickets cost $20 and groups of up to four can participate for $40.

