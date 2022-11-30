Michelle Webber started the spin-a-thon during the pandemic and made it a yearly event to raise money for Easter Seals. (Contributed)

The more you spin, the more you raise: Kelowna woman raised more than $16,000 for Easter Seals

Michelle Webber started the spin-a-thon during the pandemic and has turned it into an annual event

A Kelowna resident cycled her way to raising more than $16,000 for Easter Seals.

On Tuesday, Nov. 22, Michelle Webber took part in all five spin classes at her favourite spin studio as part of her third annual Spin-a-thon Fundraiser and raised $16,850.

“I came up with the idea back in 2020 during the height of the pandemic,” said Webber. “When we couldn’t get together to celebrate birthdays, I decided to turn it in to something good and raise money for a cause that is so close to my heart.”

Webber chose to raise the money for Easter Seals because she’s knows first-hand the impact their camps and services make on people and families as her sister has disabilities.

“Every year, my younger sister would look forward to her week-long trip to Easter Seals Summer Camp,” said Webber. “This was a place and a time where she would grow exponentially in areas like independence, confidence and social intelligence, among others. She had an amazing time and loved every moment of her time away.”

Webber rides at PACE Spin Studio and after she took part and raised the money in the fundraiser by herself, the event was bigger this year as her friends and others in the community joined along for the rides.

“Over 25,000 people use Easter Seals programming and services each year, and we’re dependent on fundraisers and donations from the community to keep them going,” said Webber.

