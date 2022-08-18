The next era of Kelowna Dairy Queen

Many eras are coming to an end on August 31st. After 47 years, the Dairy Queen in Mission Park Shopping Center, owned and operated by the Bernath family has been sold. The store originally opened in 1973 and in 1975, Ken and Marj Bernath purchased the Dairy Queen from Joe Lundy. A very successful operation for many years, Ken and Marj’s son, Mark Bernath and his business partner Phil Hershfield purchased the popular ice cream shop from Ken and Marj in 2009. Under their management, it has been a highly successful Dairy Queen for the past 13 years. This particular Dairy Queen has certainly been a family operation. Mark’s partner Deborah Laslop has worked in the business for the past 20 years; Mark’s sister, Donna Greer worked there since she was a kid on and off until 2009; Donna’s daughter, Christine Greer, has helped out since she was 16; Donna’s son, Andrew Greer helped out for three to four years and Karen Bernath, Mark’s sister worked in the business from the time since she was age 14 until about 1988 when left to pursue her teaching career. Ryan Bernath, Mark’s son also put in time at the DQ.Did you know that the #1 seller at this Dairy Queen is the famous Blizzard, the #2 seller is the Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cakes and #3 of course, their famous cones. The first Dairy Queen store opened in Canada in 1953, the Dilly Bar was introduced with popular acclaim in 1955 and in 1968 the Buster Bar debuted. In 1981 the Dairy Queen menu included signature frozen cakes and The Blizzard made a spectacular intro in 1985. Now DQ continues to offer great food in over 5,800 stores operating worldwide. My favorite is the DQ onion rings. If you have never tried then, it is well worth a trip as they are the very best anywhere. Drop in and say goodbye to the family before August 31.

Daren Williams, well-known master cake maker and the owner of popular business P J’s Party Cakes will be on a hiatus for the remainder of 2022 while he battles cancer. Daren is celebrating his 46th anniversary in business this year and we wish him well and await his return next year. Check out his Facebook page PJ’s Party Cakes for updates. Daren says that it has been a pleasure partying with all of you and will continue to do so in the New Year. pjscakes@gmail.com

Chaelyhn (Chae) Berry is the new Animal Care Supervisor at the BC SPCA Kelowna Branch. Chae has spent the majority of her professional career working in the animal health industry at veterinary clinics, and most recently as a manager at the emergency hospital Tri Lake in Lake Country. She has two cats, a nine-month-old mastiff, and a bearded dragon at home. Chae started at the BC SPCA in November, 2021 but has volunteered and been working beside the organization at clinics for years. www.spca.bc.ca

Professional dancer and artist, Tascheleia Marangoni has joined the team of the Kelowna Kiwanis Festival as their new executive director. Tascheleia has over 40 years of training and experience as a dancer, instructor, choreographer, studio owner, performer, and producer of dance from over 20 genres, including classical dance styles, and cultural dance focusing on her passion for Dance Ethnology. She also has a wide variety of experience in the non-profit sector.

The Okanagan Men’s Shed has been forced to vacate from what they thought was their forever home at Helen’s Acres. The Men’s Shed is an organization of retired men who do charitable work for local charities and agencies, such as building the donation boxes for the Central Okanagan Food Bank, which you see in their grocery stores. They desperately need a new home to continue their excellent volunteer work. If there is anyone in the community that might know of a suitable location, contact Jim Mayne at jim@pwrg.ca

Same Y, new name. Our local YMCA is growing and with growth comes some exciting plans along with a new name. The YMCA of Okanagan is now officially the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. The change was made to reflect the communities the charity currently serves and those it plans to serve, outside the Okanagan. The YMCA is currently delivering programs and services throughout the Central and South Okanagan and there are no plans to change current program offerings. Allyson Graf is the CEO of the YMCA of Southern Interior BC. www.ymcasibc.ca

Enactus Okanagan College is a student organization that runs projects in the community for social good. The team has made it to the final five in the country and will be competing in Toronto this fall. You can support the Enactus team at a fundraiser on August 28th from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Volcanic Hills Estate Winery as they raise funds to complete in the Enactus Nationals and World Cup. To purchase tickets, visit www.evbentbrite.com/e/enactus-oc-nationals-fundraising-event-tickets-390155404317

The KLO Neighbourhood Association is hosting the 2022 Imagine Pandosy Art Festival and Art Walk on Sunday, August 28th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at SOPA Square on Pandosy and across the road in the City parking lot by the Bread Co. The theme is “By the Lake” as Pandosy Village will soon have a Waterfront Park. There will be music by Andrew Smith, works of art by 23 local artists and unique crafters. If you would like to try your own artistic talents, drop by, and pick up a paint kit with canvas to create a “By the Lake” themed work. These canvases will be on display and auctioned at the event. Contact mary@klona.ca. New this year, is an Art Walk featuring three local art galleries open for that day. For applications and more information, visit www.imaginepandosy.org

On Friday, September 9th, riders from detachments across Southern Eastern BC will depart Kelowna for the Annual Cops for Kids Ride presented by the Impact Tomorrow Foundation. These law enforcement officials have been fundraising and training since the spring, eager to get on their bikes to raise the funds and awareness needed by local children in medical, physical, or traumatic crisis. The team will return to Kelowna on Sunday September 18th to the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre, 2170 Harvey Avenue at 11:30 a.m. Cops for Kids are RCMP officers and friends that rise funds to give back to the communities where they live and work. A small regional foundation since 2001, Cops for Kids have provided over $5 million in financial assistance for over 2,300 children within South Eastern BC. Dedicated cops, deserving kids, devoted communities! To donate to this wonderful organization or to follow along on the team’s journey, visit www.copsforkids.org.

PGA TOUR Canada, GOLFBC Championship has landed a major corporate partner for their annual event slated for September at Gallagher’s Canyon August 29th to September 4th with tournament days Thursday, September 1st to Sunday, September 4th. CMH Heli-Skiing and Summer Adventures has joined forces to sponsor fan admissions for all four days of the prestigious tournament. This means that there will not be a cost to golf fans to watch some of the top players in the world compete for the Fortinet Cup. Admission is free. CMH Heli-Skiing & Summer Adventures is the world’s first and largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operator, celebrating more than 55 years of heli-adventures.

Ukrainian refugees are being offered free English lessons at International Gateway Kelowna (IGK), an established language school that has teamed up with Kelowna Stands With Ukraine. Currently, IGK has seven students from Ukraine, integrated with students from around the world. At any one time, IGK has up to 10 nationalities represented in their language classes of all English levels taking up to 30 hours of English lessons from TESL accredited teachers. If students from Ukraine, or any nationality is interested in taking part, contact info@igccanada.com. As IGK has been providing these services free of charge at this point, in order to continue to offer these opportunities, IGK is hoping to secure private or corporate sponsorship to cover the cost of the teachers of the class. Any donations are appreciated. Blaine Melnyk is the Director of Marketing and Recruitment. www.languagescanada.ca/en/blog/mova-initiative-languages-canada-members-extend-support-to-those-impacted-by-war-in-ukraine

The Kelowna International Fringe Festival Brings 28 acts to the Okanagan hosted by New Vintage Theatre with this year’s theme “Summer of The Fringe” from August 29th to September 4th. Shows this year range from comedy to drama, one person to large scale musicals and everything in between. Locations are at the Rotary Centre for the Arts and Kelowna Community Theater, Creekside Theatre in Lake Country, and Grizzli Winery in East Kelowna. Many of this year’s performers will have toured to cities throughout the country with Kelowna as their last stop on the Fringe circuit. Tickets at www.kelownafringe.ca

Birthdays of the week – Happy 86th Ken Bernath (Aug. 20); Peter Lepold (Aug. 17); Mike Coulthard (Aug. 17); Brad Buchanan (Aug. 17); John Shandalla (Aug. 18); Bernard Gauthier (Aug. 19); Tina Kristolowich (Aug. 20); Cherie Hanson (Aug. 20); Mac MacCormack (Aug. 20); Nicole Rustad (Aug. 20); Ted Rhind (Aug. 21); Jerry Sedmak (Aug. 21); Peter Sherba (Aug. 21); Ken Johnson (Aug. 22); Jenny McAlpine (Aug. 22); Bruce Jones (Aug. 23); Gerri Weninger (Aug. 23).

Maxine DeHart is a Kelowna city councillor and local hotelier. Phone her at 250-979-4546 or 250-862-7662; email max@maxinedehart.ca.