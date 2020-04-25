A good haircut is not a do-it-yourself project, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Summerland hairstylist has some advice for those who are ready to trim their locks. (Stock photo)

Think twice before reaching for the scissors, Summerland hairdresser urges

‘You can’t assume you can cut your own hair and make it look good the first time.’

For several weeks, barbers and hairstylists have been unable to provide their services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barber shops and hair salons are among the businesses which have had to close in order to slow the spread of the virus. Now, as hair continues to grow, some of their clients are wondering how to trim or cut their own hair.

Dale Waines, owner of Hair It Is in Summerland, said barbers and hair stylists have been trained in how to cut and style hair. For those without the training, it is hard to give a good haircut.

“You can’t assume you can cut your own hair and make it look good the first time,” she said.

As the pandemic continues, Waines expects to see a return to the mullet, a men’s hairstyle popular in the 1980s. This style featured the hair trimmed short on top and at the front, while left to grow long in the back.

When looking in the mirror to cut one’s own hair, the front is visible, but the back of the head and neck cannot be seen.

Those men who do not want a mullet and who prefer short hair may choose to get clippers and use the largest guard in order to have a close-cropped head of hair, she said.

Others may opt to use hair product or styling gel to keep lengthening hair under control.

Some people have suggested using clear tape to carefully tape the hair to the scalp before cutting bangs. Waines suggests those who want to trim their own bangs should do this slowly and carefully, trimming a little at a time.

“If you’re going to do it yourself, less is better,” she said.

For men and women with longer hair, tying back the hair can help keep it more manageable.

Hair colouring and root touch-ups are more difficult, Waines said. While the products she uses at the hair salon are not available for home users, there are other hair dye products available for aspiring do-it-yourself stylists.

And, if all else fails, hats or caps can provide a good head covering.

