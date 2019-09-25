This year, World Pharmacists Day focuses on safe meds for all

London Drugs pharmacist Tara Oxford holds a naloxone kit, like the one she used to save the life of an overdosing victim. The 24-year-old man was found, unresponsive, in the washroom at a mall on Vancouver Island. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record_

It’s World Pharmacists Day on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

The initiative, led by the International Pharmaceutical Federation, was established in 2009 as an opportunity for pharmacists to advocate for their roles in the healthcare system.

This year’s theme is “Safe and effective medicines for all,” according to the federation’s website, and focuses on patient safety and reducing medication errors.

Meanwhile, the organization representing pharmacists in Canada released its federal election platform last week.

The Canadian Pharmacists Association called for a plan to ensure a stable drug supply, better monitoring and education for first-time opioid patients, more supports for women and seniors, stronger Pharmacare coverage, and better care for medical cannabis patients.

“As the most frequent point-of-contact between Canadians and our health care system, we see the barriers our patients face daily and the opportunities for our health care system to do better,” said chair Christine Hrudka.

