Three routes for annual Kelowna Christmas parade

The annual Grenfell Road Christmas Parade has announced its route for this year’s event.
On Dec. 10 the parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. at 945 Grenfell Road and go through central Kelowna.
Once again the parade is collecting cash, non-perishable foods, and winter clothing to support Mamas for Mamas.
Can’t make it to the parade in central Kelowna? You have a few more opportunities to catch the holiday fun.
The night before (Dec. 9), a parade will go through Rutland starting at Spring Valley Elementary at 6:30 p.m.
And a final parade will be held the evening of Dec. 10. Parade leaders will head out from 550 Yates Road at 6:30 p.m.
Anyone interested in having their decorated vehicle in the parade is asked to email cbcompassioncare@gmail.com.
@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on