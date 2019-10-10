Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

CREEPY DOLLS Dolls are lurking around Summerland as a haunted doll museum will be open to the public later this month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will benefit Summerland Dry Grad 2020. (Photo submitted)

By Andrew Mitchell

You may have noticed several mischievous looking dolls littered around town.

They’re on the hunt, seeking out visitors willing to journey into the haunted doll house. If you’ve got some time and your up for a challenge, try to find all 21 of them.

Join the 2020 grads and the many unique dolls Oct. 25 and 26 at the Harold Simpson Youth Centre, 9111 Peach Orchard Rd., find your way through the maze of various themed rooms within.

Both nights kickoff at 6 p.m. for $6 per person with a laid-back, friendlier experience for the sensitive and younger audiences.

At 7 p.m. for $7 per person, the dolls rise and will terrorize anyone who dares step foot in the doll house.

Lights-on viewing will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. for $5 per person.

All proceeds go to Dry Grad 2020.

For a sneak peek of the action or for more information, you can visit the Facebook and Instagram pages @Nightmare at the Doll House as well as watch the promo video on Youtube…

Good luck finding your way out…

