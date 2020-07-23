Tickets for Dream Lottery include homes in Okanagan

The winner has the option to choose one of eight grand prizes

Tickets for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2020 Dream Lottery are now available, where the winner has the option to choose one of eight grand prizes that are each worth more than $2 million.

“This year’s eight grand prize packages are dreamier than ever,” said Erin Cebula, the lottery’s celebrity spokesperson. “The grand prize winner can pick $2.2 million tax-free cash or one of seven spectacular prize home packages.”

The seven grand prize dream packages are as follows:

Surrey Package home worth over $2.8 million, located at 3409 155A Street, Surrey. Tsawwassen Package home worth over $2.5 million, located at 397 Centennial Parkway, Tsawwassen. Kelowna Package worth over $2.5 million, located at Kestrel Ridge – 460 or 476 Talon Lane, Kelowna. Okanagan Falls Package home worth over $2.5 million, located at Heritage Hills – #23 – 125 Cabernet Drive, Okanagan Falls. Victoria Package worth over $2.5 million, located at Capital Park Residences – TH07 – 560 Michigan Street, Victoria. Vancouver Package worth over $2.5 million, located at Pinnacle on the Park, False Creek – 26 E. 1stAve or 28 E. 1stAve., Vancouver. Courtenay Package worth over $2.5 million, located at 2487 Crown Isle Drive, Courtenay.

The details of each dream package can be found at https://bcchildren.com/grand-prizes/.

There’s also an early bird prize that is valued at over $350,000, which will be distributed to 51 winners. One winner will have the option to choose between a 36’ luxury motorhome with $25,000 cash, or a Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid & Tesla Model X package, also with $25,000 cash, or $250,000 Cash. Fifty winners will receive $1,000 cash each.

Ticket prices are sold in packs: three-packs for $100, six-packs for $175, nine-packs for $250 and 20-packs for $500. All proceeds will go towards research initiatives at BC Children’s Hospital.

Ticket sales will run until midnight on Oct. 15, and can be purchased online at https://bcchildren.com.

