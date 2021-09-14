Tim Hortons Smile Cookies to support YMCA of Okanagan

Proceeds from the fundraiser cookies will help the YMCA of Okanagan

Put a pep in your step with a cookie and fund a good cause starting now until Sept. 19.

Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookies are once again available for the 25th year in all Kelowna and West Kelowna stores. Proceeds from the Smile Cookies fund the YMCA of Okanagan Healthy Snacks Program, which supplies nutritious snacks to children who participate in the YMCA’s child care program.

“This is critical, as one in five children rely on YMCA financial assistance to participate and many of them come to the YMCA programs hungry,” YMCA of Okanagan said in a statement.

“Last year local Tim Hortons teams baked all day and night and donated an astounding $46,441 to support the YMCA of Okanagan’s charitable work.”

Travis and Lori Olsvik are local store owners and they’re asking Okanagan residents to help them make a difference in children’s lives.

“By pre-ordering 12 or more cookies, you can put a smile on the face of your employees, clients, neighbours, your child’s classmates and so many more, plus help our charity, the YMCA,” they said.

Smile Cookies are available at local Tim Hortons until Sept. 19.

