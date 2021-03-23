Time running out for Vernon climate action survey

Public engagement on the draft Climate Action Plan wraps up tomorrow (Wednesday, March 24).

Residents and businesses are encouraged to activate their voice and have their say. Review the information on the draft plan (or read the whole plan), and then take a short survey to tell us what you think.

“Your input on the draft Climate Action Plan is important,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Knowing what the community thinks about the plan is critical when Council considers endorsement of the plan next month.”

The plan is both practical and aspirational and reflects many community conversations, the knowledge of the Climate Action Advisory Committee, and the input of experts. The Climate Action Plan sets targets that reflect the urgency of climate action and includes steps that not only help Vernon reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for residents.

The city has developed online materials and a short survey to collect feedback. The engagement period will close March 24, 2021.

After the opportunity for engagement is complete, the city will review the feedback and adjust the plan, as necessary, before bringing a final version to Council for consideration.

To view the draft plan, go to vernon.ca/climateaction. For more information, or if you have questions on the Climate Action Plan, contact Laurie Cordell, Manager, Long Range Planning and Sustainability at lcordell@vernon.ca.

