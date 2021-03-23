The City of Vernon is looking for input into its Climate Action Plan. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Time running out for Vernon climate action survey

Public feedback sought on city’s climate action plan

Public engagement on the draft Climate Action Plan wraps up tomorrow (Wednesday, March 24).

Residents and businesses are encouraged to activate their voice and have their say. Review the information on the draft plan (or read the whole plan), and then take a short survey to tell us what you think.

“Your input on the draft Climate Action Plan is important,” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Knowing what the community thinks about the plan is critical when Council considers endorsement of the plan next month.”

The plan is both practical and aspirational and reflects many community conversations, the knowledge of the Climate Action Advisory Committee, and the input of experts. The Climate Action Plan sets targets that reflect the urgency of climate action and includes steps that not only help Vernon reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and get ready for the impacts that climate change brings, but also result in immediate benefits for residents.

The city has developed online materials and a short survey to collect feedback. The engagement period will close March 24, 2021.

After the opportunity for engagement is complete, the city will review the feedback and adjust the plan, as necessary, before bringing a final version to Council for consideration.

To view the draft plan, go to vernon.ca/climateaction. For more information, or if you have questions on the Climate Action Plan, contact Laurie Cordell, Manager, Long Range Planning and Sustainability at lcordell@vernon.ca.

READ MORE: Coldstream cancels spring garden waste, leaf drop-off program

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Climate change

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Celebrate mom with #LandmarkLove in Kelowna

Just Posted

RCMP did not commit offence in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Watchdog clears RCMP officer at centre of 2 lawsuits in chaotic traffic stop arrest

Const. Julius Prommer is also facing a lawsuit for what the claimant called an “unprovoked attack”

Keys in hand. (Pixabay photo)
Westbank rental rate freeze extended to 2022

Landlords are prohibited from raising rental costs, without mutual agreement, until Jan. 2022

Crash in West Kelowna. (Image: Dave Ogilvie)
Two-vehicle collision blocks Louie Drive

The incident happened Tuesday morning in West Kelowna

Summerhill Pyramid Winery. (Contributed)
Kelowna council cautiously supports winery’s culinary college vision

‘The ALC should be aware we have concerns and it’s not a slam dunk’

Paddleboarders seen near Lantzville on a warm summer evening. (Nicholas Pescod/News Bulletin)
Kelowna waterfront park makeover to include new paddle centre

First phase of the waterfront park is expected to be completed in 2022

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

People 60 and older in Sicamous and surrounding communities have an opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine earlier than people their age elsewhere in B.C. (File photo)
Sicamous residents 60 and older to receive COVID-19 vaccine early

Residents can book immediately to receive vaccine March 24 to 26 and March 29 to 30

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

The City of Vernon is looking for input into its Climate Action Plan. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Time running out for Vernon climate action survey

Public feedback sought on city’s climate action plan

Discussion on a rezoning application for the Royal York Golf Course got heated at Monday’s regular meeting of Armstrong council between one councillor and the city’s chief administrative officer on March 22, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Wright wrong in perceived corruption in golf course application: Armstrong CAO

Bertles says easy for councillor to take ‘Trump-like stance’, make allegations of staff

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A view of Revelstoke. (North Columbia Environmental Society)
Jocelyn’s Jottings: The housing market is changing Revelstoke

How many people do you know who have left because they can’t afford to buy a house?

Police stand outside a King Soopers grocery store where a shooting took place, Monday, March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Boulder supermarket shooter ID’d as 21-year-old man

The victims ranged in age from 20 to 65, said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold

Most Read