The 19th Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast was a success. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

The 19th Tiny Tim Charity Toy Breakfast was a success. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast returns in Kelowna

The breakfast will be held Nov. 30 at the Coast Capri Hotel

The holidays are right around the corner and with life transitioning back to normal through the pandemic, charity fund-raisers are in full swing.

This Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Coast Capri Hotel will host its annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m.

Anyone is welcome to swing by the hotel until 10 a.m. with a new unwrapped toy or cash donation and, in exchange, enjoy a free hot buffet breakfast and local entertainment.

The hotel is expecting to collect more than 1,200 toys on top of thousands of dollars to help families in need this holiday season.

For the past couple of years, pandemic restrictions have caused the hotel to cancel the breakfast portion of the event, but, this year the breakfast buffet will be returning, said hotel general manager Dale Sivucha.

“We are thrilled to be partnering up with the Salvation Army for the 22nd time. This year, more than ever, we are asking for support from our community to bring a little sunshine to local families in need,” he said.

For anyone who is unable to attend the event but would still like to donate, the hotel will be accepting toy donations until Dec.7.

People with questions about the event can call the hotel directly at 250-860-6060.

READ MORE: Inaugural Family Winter Fest takes place in Kelowna

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityChristmasHolidaysKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?
Next story
A snowy good time at Kelowna’s Rutland Winter Light Up

Just Posted

The Shoebox Project fills boxes with essentials and small gifts to give to women experiencing homelessness in the local community. (The Shoebox Project)
Shoebox Project supports Kelowna’s women in shelters for second year

Drugs and cash were seized at a Nov. 26, 2022 traffic stop in Kelowna. (RCMP/Submitted)
Meth, cocaine, heroin and more seized in Kelowna traffic stop

The Santa Bus is returning to Kelowna for its 20th year from Dec. 4 to 10 (Alistair Waters/Capital News)
Make way for Christmas: Santa Bus returning to Kelowna for 20th year

The RCMP CounterAttack campaign begins in December and will continue into January. (Metro Creative/Submitted)
More check stops coming to Kelowna roads as holiday season approaches

Pop-up banner image