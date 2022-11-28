Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast returns in Kelowna

The breakfast will be held Nov. 30 at the Coast Capri Hotel

The holidays are right around the corner and with life transitioning back to normal through the pandemic, charity fund-raisers are in full swing.

This Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Coast Capri Hotel will host its annual Tiny Tim Charity Breakfast starting at 6:30 a.m.

Anyone is welcome to swing by the hotel until 10 a.m. with a new unwrapped toy or cash donation and, in exchange, enjoy a free hot buffet breakfast and local entertainment.

The hotel is expecting to collect more than 1,200 toys on top of thousands of dollars to help families in need this holiday season.

For the past couple of years, pandemic restrictions have caused the hotel to cancel the breakfast portion of the event, but, this year the breakfast buffet will be returning, said hotel general manager Dale Sivucha.

“We are thrilled to be partnering up with the Salvation Army for the 22nd time. This year, more than ever, we are asking for support from our community to bring a little sunshine to local families in need,” he said.

For anyone who is unable to attend the event but would still like to donate, the hotel will be accepting toy donations until Dec.7.

People with questions about the event can call the hotel directly at 250-860-6060.

