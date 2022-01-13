Top 40 in Kelowna program launches

Nominees must have been 39 or under as of January 1, 2022

~Kelowna Chamber

The endearingly popular “Top 40” program presented by BDO LLP through the Kelowna

Chamber is launching for its seventh year, recognizing young difference-makers, leaders, and

entrepreneurs who are making an impact throughout the Central Okanagan.

“This program provides a fantastic opportunity to highlight those in every sector that are providing a

platform for positivity as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” said Jeffrey Robinson, Chamber

President. “We’re thrilled to be partnering once again with BDO to recognize those young professionals

in the communities we serve that are striving to make their mark and are driving prosperity across the

region.”

Mike Gilmore, Office Managing Partner, BDO Canada LLP echoes Robinson’s sentiments. “BDO Canada

has always looked at the Top 40 program as one of our key sponsorships. It’s such a great opportunity to

not only help us celebrate the region’s talent, but also to be inspired by them.”

Nominees will be evaluated on pre-determined criteria by an independent judging panel. Two recipients

will be featured across a range of media: print, online, digital, radio – on a weekly basis from late

January to the end of June. A wrap-up celebration will recognize all 40 Honourees in mid-summer. Nominees must have been 39 or under as of January 1, 2022.

Link to Nominations Page: https://www.kelownachamber.org/events-programs/top40/under40/

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kelowna