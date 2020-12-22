32349 Beaver Drive, Mission

Tour holiday lights in West Kelowna

Take the family for a drive to check out Christmas lights this week

A Christmas tradition that families can still participate in this year, even with the COVID-19 pandemic, is a drive through the neighbourhood to look at holiday lights.

Whether in one vehicle with your household bubble or in separate vehicles with friends for a socially distanced drive, checking out Christmas lights is a tradition that never gets old.

Residents of West Kelowna are certainly putting on a show this year, as more homes are donned with festive lights than ever.

Many homes are apart of the West Kelowna Twinkle Tour, which replaced the light-up Westbnk event this year.

Take a self-guide tour of the city’s holiday displays or submit your location to be included on this map.

This home was spotted in the Shannon Lake Road area.

So, this season take your family out for a drive, look at the lights, enjoy the holiday cheer and stay safe in your household bubble.

READ MORE: West Kelowna winery shines bright for the holidays

Christmas

