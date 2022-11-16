Tow truck gifted to Okanagan Forest Task Force

Those who take keeping the Okanagan back country clean as serious business recently received some big news.
Okanagan Forest Task Force founder Kane Blake, wrote on Facebook that a member gifted the group his old 2002 f450 tow truck to assist with backcountry clean-ups.
Blake said a fundraiser will be planned in the near future to help with equipping the truck for a busy spring and summer.
The tow truck will also be outfitted with decals for the task force and its sponsors.
Currently, the truck is in need of off-road tires and a 4r100 transmission.
