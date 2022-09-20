Friends of the Library hosting a book sale Sept. 19-21 at the Kelowna Curling Club (Brittany Webster - Capital News)

Treat yo’ shelf: Used book sale at Kelowna Curling Club

The sale is hosted by Friends of the Library

It’s a book lover’s dream.

The Kelowna Curling Club is full of books, puzzles, movies and more, all available for purchase and most just a dollar or two.

The book sale is being hosted by the Friends of the Library volunteer group with proceeds going to Okanagan Regional Libraries.

Volunteer Dorothy Margerison said, “we also give a little bit extra to the local branches: Kelowna, Rutland, and Mission.”

Margerison said they have a huge backlog of books from not hosting sales during the pandemic, and as boxes get emptied they just bring out more items to sell.

Funds support things like summer reading programs with prizes and crafts.

“We fund speakers, we’ve done puppet shows, all the kind of extra things that the libraries maybe don’t have in their budget.”

The book sale started Sept. 19, but interested individuals have plenty of time to drop in.

The sale continues until 8 p.m. tonight (Sept. 20) and runs Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

