Treat yo’self at Dairy Queens across B.C.

Blizzards are in the forecast today.

Dairy Queen is holding its annual Miracle Treat Day, a fundraising event for the Childrens Miracle Network.

On Aug. 11, all proceeds from blizzards purchased will be donated to children’s hospitals. Donations are used to fund “critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and research,” according to the company.

Children’s Miracle Network Canada is managed and operated by Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations.

