Trinity Joy is a special cat amputee

I am six years old and a very special amputate. My three legs don’t hold me back one hair.
I love to climb the biggest cat towers and all the couches. I am very fascinated with bird TV and it’s my favourite way to pass a day.
If you have a window seat for me and a few pets on my terms, call my aunty Jess at 250-488-3226.
Oh, and I would prefer to only share my house with older pets that are calm please.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.