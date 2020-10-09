Turkey dinner tradition continues at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

The Mission will still have its Thanksgiving dinner despite the pandemic

This year’s Thanksgiving dinner will look different, but Kelowna’s Gospel Mission wants to keep the tradition alive. (Kelowna’s Gospel Mission)

Not even the pandemic can stop Kelowna’s Gospel Mission from celebrating Thanksgiving with the city’s vulnerable.

Thanksgiving dinner will go ahead at the Mission’s emergency shelter on Monday, Oct. 12 at noon.

“Staff have been working alongside residents of the shelter and volunteers to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving dinner which will be served a bit differently during this pandemic,” the shelter said in a statement.

“People who are in need, those living with disabilities, or low-income, including many seniors, will receive their meal in a to-go container.”

The meals will be served by the outreach team in the streets, as well as at the back door of the shelter.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission executive director Carmen Rempel said giving thanks this year has more meaning now than ever.

“Our community has worked hard to keep people safe by following the advice of Dr. Bonnie Henry.”

“It is scary for our residents not knowing when the crisis is going to end. It would be overwhelming if it weren’t for the incredible acts of generosity and kindness that we are seeing in our community.

“The spirit of charity and caring has given us all strength this year. We believe that love and compassion is the beginning of changing lives,” she said.

For more information on how you can help, call 250-763-3737.

READ: Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus