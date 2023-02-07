Turning a dream into reality: West Kelowna woman opens new coffee shop

Felisha Xavier dreamed for more than 10 years of owning her own coffee shop

Need a new place to grab a coffee or tea?

The newest spot in West Kelowna is Black Phoenix Tea Room.

Felisha Xavier has always dreamed of having her own coffee shop and now she’s made it a reality.

Xavier moved to Kelowna from Alberta with her family in 2021 because of how much they loved visiting the Okanagan. After the move, they decided to wait a while longer on making Xavier’s dream become a reality, but last summer, the process began unexpectedly.

“We talked about it and put it on hold for another year,” said Xavier. “But last summer I was looking for spaces and couldn’t find one. Then I was looking for something else [online] and this spot popped up. I went and checked out the location and said, ‘this feels like I need to open my coffee shop here.’”

When Xavier saw the spot, located at 2459 Main Street, she knew it was the spot she had dreamed of.

“I knew what I wanted and I got right to it, I didn’t waste anytime.” added Xavier.

Something that means a lot to Xavier is supporting local and because of that, she’s using local suppliers for her coffee and tea at her coffee shop. She’s using Pilgrim Coffee Roasters (West Kelowna) and Chaibaba tea (Kelowna).

“I drink a lot of coffee,” said Xavier. “For me, it’s something I just love.”

She also mentioned its something her and her sister always talk about.

As for Xavier’s favourite drink? It’s a hazelnut latte.

