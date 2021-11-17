Two companies step up to help flood evacuees in Kelowna

Two companies are stepping up to help flood evacuees who have come to Kelowna.

Happipad, a local tech company that helps people find roommates, is providing emergency housing for those displaced by the flooding across the province. According to its website, those needing emergency accommodations can register for a guest account to find housing. Happipad is also encouraging Kelowna community members to offer their spare rooms to help flood evacuees, which they can also do on its website.

E-scooter company Roll has also offered up free services to help flood evacuees during this time. According to a press release, the company will be providing free scooter rides for those who have evacuated from their original communities. A temporary scooter deployment area has been set up at Parkinson Recreation Centre, and extra scooters have already been placed in the area. More information about this project can be found on Roll’s website.

