UBCO students get a Jump Start at Big White

Kicking of the school year, 650 UBC Okanagan Campus students from around the world visited Big White Ski Resort as a part of the Jump Start program.
The week-long orientation program introduced the students to the university campus and their new home in Kelowna while making friends along the way.
Students took a chairlift ride on the Bullet Express, hiked the Rhonda Lake Trail back to the village centre for a snack at the Clocktower Coffee Co.
For some students it was their first time hiking in the alpine and caught a glimpse of Big White before it’s covered in a blanket of snow.
Big White Ski Resort will be at UBCO Sept. 12 selling student season passes for the upcoming winter season, which kicks off on Nov. 22.
