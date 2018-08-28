UBCO students get a Jump Start at Big White

650 students spent the day getting to know their new home

Kicking of the school year, 650 UBC Okanagan Campus students from around the world visited Big White Ski Resort as a part of the Jump Start program.

The week-long orientation program introduced the students to the university campus and their new home in Kelowna while making friends along the way.

Students took a chairlift ride on the Bullet Express, hiked the Rhonda Lake Trail back to the village centre for a snack at the Clocktower Coffee Co.

For some students it was their first time hiking in the alpine and caught a glimpse of Big White before it’s covered in a blanket of snow.

Big White Ski Resort will be at UBCO Sept. 12 selling student season passes for the upcoming winter season, which kicks off on Nov. 22.

