United Way Southern Interior BC volunteers and partners in Vernon gather at the Okanagan Boys and Girls Club Tuesday, Sept. 15, to package up child safety initiatives for needy families. (United Way - photo)

United Way Southern Interior child safety program expands

Families in need to receive car seats and baby care packages

The United Way Child Safety Initiative will see a significant expansion this year thanks to its partners and donors, which this year includes the Government of Canada’s Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF).

Now, families in need will receive infant car seats as well as baby care packages that include essential items like diapers, wipes and formula. In addition, several local charities will receive grants to support children and youth wellness programs. The additional funding and care packages mean children, youth and families will receive even more vital support this year.

Partners in the Child Safety Initiative, Paul Docksteader Foundation, Central Okanagan Foundation, KGH Foundation, and United Way SIBC, will provide 172 car seats and 39 baby care packages delivered to 29 agencies in the Southern Interior this week.

“The well-being of children and youth is critical to the social fabric of our communities,” said Kahir Lalji, executive director of United Way Southern Interior BC.

“Ensuring the safety, holistic care and comfort, and the equitable access to resources for the youngest members of our communities are essential to addressing unignorable issues facing children and youth in our region.

“The pandemic has further deepened the need families are facing and we are grateful to all our partners for coming together to expand this much-needed program. We know the need is more dire than ever and we will continue to work hand in hand with all our neighbours to support the delivery of essential non-medical social and community supports to those who need it the most.”

Thanks to the addition of the federal government ECSF grants, 13 local charities will receive additional investments to apply towards children and youth programs as they adapt to address COVID-19 protocols and ultimately enable them to sustain and deliver programs safely. A total of $170,000 in grants, car seats and care packages will be distributed.

READ MORE: United Way Southern Interior and local partners announce Sustainable Recovery Grant Recipients

READ MORE: Southern Interior charities to receive PPE from United Way


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsUnited Way

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID crushes North Okanagan spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Just Posted

Motorcyclist collides with truck at Clifton Road and Lambert Avenue intersection in Kelowna

The motorcyclist was taken to the Kelowna General Hospital to be treated for injuries

Primary care network coming to Central Okanagan

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Kelowna Myeloma March doubles fundraising goal

The fifth annual event took place virtually due to COVID-19 concerns

United Way Southern Interior child safety program expands

Families in need to receive car seats and baby care packages

Kelowna council quashes plans for short-term rentals at massive Leon Ave. development

Developer seeking amendment for 198 short-term rentals in proposed building turned down

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

NDP-Green agreement provides stability during pandemic: Furstenau

She replaces Andrew Weaver, who stepped aside in January to sit as an Independent in the legislature

Staycations: Survey finds parks provide local getaways despite pandemic

BC Parks visitation increasing while operating budget to be reduced

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Summerland administrator steps down

Anthony Haddad to finish role with municipality on Nov. 10

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual meetings continue, but office and staff remain busy

Most Read