Upcoming event pairs B.C. wines and Mexican food

The BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival has announced a taco-themed event will take place in Kelowna on Oct. 19.

The event is called Taco Vino, with a distinct Mexican influence for the food, wine and spirits sampling, hosted by the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership at 839 Finns Rd.

There will be B.C. wines, cider and spirits on hand along with food provided by El Taquero and Tacos and Tequila.

Israel Camarillo, with the El Taquero restaurant, says the abundance of wineries attending the event is quite impressive.

“We are honored to team up with BC Wine, Cider and Spirits festivals in catering the inaugural Taco Vino event this October, said Camrillo.

“When we saw the list of wineries being showcased at the event, we couldn’t help but reach out to see how we could be involved.”

