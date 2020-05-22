Some Blind Bay residents found a black bear closely inspecting the tonneau cover on their pickup truck on May 22. (Photo Contributed)

Update: Live trap placed for bear that damaged truck in Blind Bay

Black bear was seen standing on the tonneau cover of the truck in Blind Bay resident’s driveway

A parked pickup truck was damaged by a black bear in the South Shuswap; now the BC Conservation Officer Service is involved.

Blind Bay resident Krista White posted the photos of the bear snapped by John Mackie, one of her neighbours, on Facebook. The bear can be seen sitting on the pickup truck’s tonneau cover looking at the photographer before turning around and leaping towards some nearby bushes. White’s post states the bear destroyed the cover over the bed of her husband Ryan’s truck before fleeing. According to White, Mackie said there was a small bear with darker fur nearby when the larger cinnamon-coloured one was on the truck.

White said her neighbour took the pictures at around 8:30 p.m. on May 21 but the bear has been a concern in the neighbourhood for a few weeks now, destroying property and worrying residents. White called the conservation officer service and there is now a live trap placed in her yard.

White said she and her family take all precautions to limit bear attractants including locking up garbage cans and not putting out bird feeders or other food sources.


Palmer worked with apple breeding program in Summerland
Viral Video: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer attached

B.C. amends restrictions on gatherings to also put cap on vehicles at outdoor drive-in events

New ban on vehicles at events comes as B.C. records 18 more cases of COVID-19 and three deaths

