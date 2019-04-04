Vernon Abbeyfield House recieves donation after flooding

Armstrong Regional Cooperative donated $1,500 last month to help with the BX Creek Bank Stabilization project.

A recent donation of $1,500 from the Armstrong Regional Cooperative was received by Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society last month.

The floods of 2017 and 2018 caused significant damage to the west bank of BX Creek that runs through the property, resulting in fencing, trees and shrub damage and bank erosion. In order to prevent further damage Abbeyfield Vernon contracted a consultant to assist with the permitting, design and installation of bank stabilization and replanting.

“We are so grateful for this financial support for our BX Creek Bank Stabilization project. It helps our small non-profit seniors residence complete what will be a very costly project to protect our residence” said Nicole Kohnert, past President and Project Manager.

A request for quotations will be issued this spring to procure construction contractors. It is expected that provincial permits will be received by August this year and work can proceed during the short in stream works window.

Abbeyfield Houses of Vernon Society is a non-profit organization with charitable status, which has been operating successfully for over twenty years in downtown Vernon. It is located across from Hospice House. A volunteer board of directors manages the 11 room Abbeyfield House, assisted by five staff. The house provides meals, housekeeping, security, and social opportunities to single independent seniors who no longer wish to live on their own.

“With a budget of $49,000 this project requires community and donor support to proceed, making donations such as the Armstrong Regional Coop’s very much appreciated” said Kohnert.

To donate or for more information on Abbeyfield Vernon please refer to the website at www.abbeyfieldvernon.ca.

