Tawnya Cameron and Josh Winquist (middle) were among dozens who braved the Polar Bear Dip at Wood Lake Jan. 1, 2020. (Lindsay Winquist photo)

Vernon bears brave frigid Oyama waters

Polar Bear Swim attracts a crowd of ‘crazies’

People call them crazy.

You know the ones — the brave souls who decide to literally start fresh on New Year’s Day by jumping into the icy lake waters.

Vernon friends Tawnya Cameron and Josh Winquist were just a couple of those crazy people who turned out for the annual Oyama Polar Bear Dip in Wood Lake on Jan. 1.

“There were about 100 people on the beach but only half went in I think,” Cameron said. “I was too busy thinking about the cold water to really look.”

It was a spontaneous decision for Cameron when she woke up on New Year’s Day, with a little convincing from Winquist.

“I loved it! It was my first polar dip,” she said. “No regrets. The water was freezing, but it’s a quick run in, dip and dash out before everything starts to seize up!”

So fun in fact, that she’s dedicated to returning next year, with more crazy, er, brave souls.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll have more people with us… judging by some of the responses to my post on Facebook.”

For Winquist, the dip has become an annual tradition.

“It’s a great way to start the new year. I think there were more people at this years’ event as well. It looked like there were people of all ages and a lot of families too, which is nice to see.”

And the conditions were milder for 2020 than they were in 2019.

“It was cold, but not as cold as last year,” Winquist said.

The pair travelled to Oyama as Vernon doesn’t typically have a Polar Bear Dip on Jan. 1. Instead, an annual Polar Bear Swim takes place during Vernon Winter Carnival on Feb. 15 at Paddlewheel Park.

READ MORE: Over 350 people make the plunge at this year’s Polar Bear Dip in Kelowna

READ MORE: Igloo for sale in Enderby

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Summerland novelist’s book inspired by art show
Next story
Kelowna residents make New Years resolutions

Just Posted

Record warm temperatures on New Year’s Day in the Okanagan

Temperatures in Summerland reached 10.1 C

Fundraiser launched by mother of man who died at Kelowna homeless camp

The money raised will be used to bring Shane Bourdin’s belongings home

RCMP ask for public help in catching criminals at large in central Okanagan

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Kelowna RCMP

Accelerate Okanagan event aims to attract top tech talent

Organization’s New Year Kick Off event will be occurring Jan. 9 at BNA Brewing

Kelowna’s only video store, Leo’s Videos, is back in business

New ownership saved the store from closing when a deal was struck on Wednesday night

Kelowna residents make New Years resolutions

Some want to keep it simple, others dream big

Rolling memorial video a touching tribute to North Okanagan man

Friends and family remembered Jesse Haller in a big way

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for 2 days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski says the experience was “life changing”

WATCH: BC Hydro CEO on North Okanagan power outages

Power restored to 95% of impacted customers, CEO said in video update near Lumby

COLUMN: A tale of two cabinet ministers

To what degree do you believe a cabinet minister has a duty to be accountable to citizens of Canada?

Donald Trump’s trade wars hit B.C.’s struggling forest industry

World Trade Organization can’t rule on softwood lumber tariffs

Vernon bears brave frigid Oyama waters

Polar Bear Swim attracts a crowd of ‘crazies’

UPDATED: Man faces sexual assault charges in Hawaii after off-duty Victoria police officers stop assault

Victoria Police Chief Del Manak ‘very proud’ of officers

Summerland municipal website hacked

Utilities payment page was defaced Dec. 29

Most Read