Sun-FM radio personalities Betty Selin and April Lynn. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Vernon Have a Heart Radiothon returned

The fundraiser received $57,060.70 Thursday for VJH maternity ward.

The 16th annual Have a Heart Radiothon is took place at the Village Green Shopping Centre Thursday.

The Morning Star caught up with Sun-FM radio personalities Betty Selin and April Lynn around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to find out how the event was going.

The fundraiser began at 6 a.m. and ran until 6 p.m.

WATCH:

This year’s goal was to raise funds to support maternal child care by purchasing new and replacing outdated equipment to care for newborns and their moms. Some of the currently used equipment hasn’t been replaced in more than 20 years. The station will be raising funds for: two newborn isolettes, one transcutaneous bilimeter, and 12 baby bassinettes.

The 2019 Radiothon raised $57,060.70.

fb post embed

Since 2004, Sun FM Have a Heart Radiothon has raised $766,773 for children at VJH. In 2018, the fundraiser raised $94,000, which was used to create the first Pediatric Oncology room at VJH. Doors open this June.

