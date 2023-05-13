Vernon ladies of the law earn honours

The provincial government recently awarded Corrections Exemplary Service Medals and Bars to 48 correctional staff members throughout the province.
Cindy Field at Vernon Community Corrections is one of the recipients. She is local manager for the Vernon and Salmon Arm offices.
The Peace Officer Exemplary Service Medal was also given out to two local sheriffs, recognizing 20 years of outstanding service in protecting the safety and security of the Canadian public.
Staff Sgt. Tanya Smith and Deputy Sheriff Fraser Brooks were awarded.
Attorney General Niki Sharma recognized the later recipients at an awards ceremony April 29.
“When people attend court, they are often under a lot of stress and the last thing they need to be concerned about is safety,” said Sharma. “These sheriffs have been going above and beyond the call of duty for many years to help make sure people in communities across B.C. can access the justice services they need safely.”
Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, explained that the corrections awards are the most prestigious national decoration for professionals in the correctional field.
They are only given out to individuals that have spent decades of their life working to keep the public safe with their roles in probation offices, correctional and custody centres, provincial headquarters for the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, and provincial headquarters for the Ministry of Children and Family Development.
“The resilience, care, and commitment these recipients have demonstrated in order to create better outcomes for individuals under their supervision is incredibly inspiring and admirable,” said Farnworth.
Employees with 20 years of service are eligible for the Corrections Exemplary Service Medal, while 30 years of service earns the Corrections Exemplary Service First Bar, and 40 years earns the Corrections Exemplary Service Second Bar.
The awards were handed out at the April 25 ceremony at Government House.
