Vernon Lions Club hits the links for Camp Winfield

The fourth annual fundraiser golf tournament is scheduled for May 28

The Vernon Lions Club is gearing up for its fourth golf tournament to fundraise for Camp Winfield, the Easter Seals Camp for disabled children.

For $150 per person, individuals can compete in the tournament, partake in both a live and silent auction, and enjoy a catered dinner.

All funds raised will go to Camp Winfield for campership subsidies and facility improvements, so children with disabilities can get the camp experience with no limitations.

The club has put out a call for sponsors. Interested businesses can opt into one of three sponsor tiers, have their business advertised in promotional material for the event, and have the option to purchase meal-only tickets.

The 18-hole event will be held on May 28 at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. Those looking to register are asked to do so no later than April 30.

