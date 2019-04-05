Okanagan man honoured with ALS Award

“I am delighted to have been able to help raise awareness for ALS as well as the ALS Society.”

Murray Vatamaniuck with golf professionals at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Photo contributed)

Vernon resident Murray Vatamaniuck was announced as the 2019 recipient of the ALS Society of BC Exceptional Public Awareness Program Award.

Murray, who is living with ALS, was featured in the ALS BC Giving Tuesday direct response campaign, provided quotes in the 2019 Bob Heinrich art calendar and supports the PGA of BC Golfathon for ALS at Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club. Murray also participates in the Annual Vernon Walk to End ALS, which takes place in June.

“During my participation in the Vernon Walk, I was blown away with all the generous people who attended, and also with the amount of new friends I made,” said Murray. “I have found going to the ALS Support Group meetings in Kelowna very helpful. When I was first diagnosed, I was attending for 3 years, until it became harder to get around. The meetings were very helpful and I got to see the differences and similarities that we all go through when someone is living with ALS.”

Related: ALS reality revealed by Vernon man

Related: Vernon ALS Walk a success

Murray wants to encourage other organizations to raise funds and awareness for ALS. He would like to challenge the ski industry to present a fundraising day such as a “BC Ski to End ALS.” Murray said he loves to take his family skiing, as it was his way of keeping his kids out of mischief. Unfortunately, due to the disease, his family is unable to go skiing together like they used to.

“A day to end ALS would be a great way for this industry to help support those living with ALS and their families, it would make a huge impact,” said Murray.

“I am delighted to have been able to help raise awareness for ALS as well as the ALS Society, since they have done so much for me and other patients. This is the most supportive group I have found in Canada and the U.S. The support and physical support for caregivers and the equipment loan program is money well spent.”

The volunteer awards night for the ALS Society of BC was held on April 2, 2019 at Quilchena Golf & Country Club, to recognize the involvement of volunteers and donors in supporting the cause.

“Murray is a very grateful and joyous person. He inspires everyone who meets him,” said Wendy Toyer, Executive Director of the ALS Society of BC.

The purpose of the Exceptional Public Awareness Program Award is to evaluate and recognize exceptional programs that aimed to educate and increase public awareness of ALS during the previous 12 months. Public awareness activities may include liaisons with the media, co-coordinating public awareness displays and speaking to the public or other organizations about ALS.

Related: Longest surviving person with ALS in Vernon walk

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Strolling through the Okanagan to end the stigma around mental health

Just Posted

Kelowna Mountie injured in crash

RCMP have blocked off a section of Rifle Road as they work to clear a two vehicle crash that left significant damage.

West Kelowna rapist sentenced to five years behind bars

Warning: Trigger alert. Jeremy Czechowski will be sentenced today

Penticton to Kelowna by bus for just $5

In a close vote, Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted on lower fee for new bus service

Rockets’ goalie coach heading to IIHF world championships

Goaltending coach Adam Brown will join Team Canada’s coaching staff

Province concerned over allegations of Kelowna social worker with fake degree

The ministry has issued a statement regarding Robert Riley Saunder’s employment

‘I’m always grateful’: New liver gives Kelowna woman a fresh chance at life

B.C. liver transplant recipient is giving back to the community, after an organ donor saved her life

‘Free Willy’ bill demands end to whale captivity

MPs vote in favour of Bill S-203

B.C. epilepsy patient refuses to leave Vancouver hospital until needs are met

Tavia Marlatt is scheduled to meet with Langley Memorial Hospital officials on Friday, April 5.

Hall of Famer Bev Smith heralds benefits of sport for youth development

Former Salmon Arm woman head of Kidsports, says the court is like a classroom

Student accused of setting Langara College fires faces more charges

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali is accused of fighting with and robbing students prior to the fires

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

VIDEO: Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos organ donor

The ‘Logan Boulet Effect’ inspired more than 100,000 Canadians to register as organ donors

Victoria necropsy on grey whale aims to unlock secrets of its death

Large grey whale found dead off the coast of Vancouver Island April 4

Vernon armed robbery suspect arrested in Enderby

South East District Emergency Response Team assisted in arrest of suspect in the armed robbery of a Vernon business Tuesday, April 2.

Most Read