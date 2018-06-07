Vernon regatta attracts Okanagan sailors

Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna among 15 boats racing in weekend-long event

More than a dozen boats from up and down Okanagan Lake converged at the north end over the weekend for Vernon’s annual regatta.

The Vernon Yacht Club Okanagan Regatta attracted 15 boats (from Penticton, Summerland, Kelowna and home).

“Congrats to all the boats and to the top three in each fleet,” the Vernon Yacht Club states. “Tom Naylor, nailed the overall again this year!”

See related: Vernon boats dominate at regatta

On shore, Vernon residents likely saw the array of colourful masts, while on the water sailors were battling it out on the high seas.

For more about the Yacht Club check out this Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce video

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.