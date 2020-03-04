Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Kalamalka Rotarian Patti Shales Lefkos authored Nepal One Day at a Time: One woman’s quest to teach, trek and build a school in the remote Himalaya. Proceeds from the book will go to support education in Gorkha, Nepal. (Contributed)

From Silver Star Mountain to the Himalayas, mountains are in award-winning journalist Patti Shales Lefkos’ blood. Now the local writer hopes to leave readers feeling inspired with her debut novel Nepal One Day at a Time.

The “Himalayan adventure travel memoir with a humanitarian twist,” sees the Silver Star resident’s life come to an impasse. In effort to establish independence within her marriage and face fears of aging, she sets off for the first time solo.

Accompanied by a young guide and porter, Lefkos volunteers at a remote village school before embarking on a month-long high-altitude Himalayan Trek.

Lefkos’ memoir underscores the challenges one faces when stepping outside the comfort zone, but highlights the personal growth that comes as the reward.

The writer whose work has been featured in Maclean’s Magazine and the Globe and Mail said her lessons in Nepali culture have helped her gain a deeper understanding of all people around her and this journey led her to discover a higher purpose: building a school to give back to the country she learned to love.

“Being more open and honest in my writing,” Lefkos said was the biggest hurdle in writing the book.

Getting personal about her relationship with her husband and allowing herself to be vulnerable in her writing not only reinforces that motif of getting out of the comfort zone, but it makes her journey more accessible to any reader.

“Nepal One Day at a Time speaks to all of us who at mid life are seeking to make a difference by pursuing ‘the alternate path,’” Outward Bound Canada’s executive director Sarah Wiley raves.

“Her compelling personal story captures the essence of what it means to truly live a life full of intention and reminds us all that it is never too late to chart a new course towards a life of greater purpose.”

Lefkos, a Rotarian with the Kalamalka Rotary club, will be embarking on the Rotary’s trip to Nepal this fall to build two homes in a village close to the epicentre of the deadly 2015 earthquake that killed nearly 9,000 people.

A dozen Rotarians from Kalamalka and Silver Star’s clubs will travel to Aprik, Gorkha, in October, but not before more fundraising is complete.

READ MORE: Vernon Rotarians to help rebuild after deadly earthquake in Nepal

Nepal team member Tom Lewis raised a couple thousand dollars taking the plunge into the frigid waters of Okanagan Lake during the 60th annual Vernon Winter Carnival’s Polar Bear Swim last month.

The children of two Rotarians, Esme Larsen and Ainsley Blankley, who will be travelling with the team, are looking to raise funds at their schools.

Meanwhile, Lefkos will be donating all profits from the sale of her book to support education in Gorkha, Nepal. She will be reading from her debut novel March 12 at the Caetani Cultural Centre at 3401 Pleasant Valley Road in Vernon. The 7 p.m. event will also feature a slideshow of photos from her travels, musical entertainment and a reception to follow.

Nepal One Day at a Time, published by Loon Island Press, has already received a warm welcome from readers, Lefkos said, noting she’s already had to restock her supply. Her book, distributed by Red Toque Books, is currently available on Amazon and will be available in bookstores soon.

READ MORE: BX students embrace global citizenship

READ MORE: Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Books

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Kalamalka Rotarian Patti Shales Lefkos, right, speaks with children in Nepal. (Contributed)

Previous story
Playtime Casino Kelowna helps fund the United Way

Just Posted

Drugs, cash and guns seized from Ellis Street home by Kelowna RCMP

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Shop and save for a good cause at Kelowna’s Great Closet Cleanout

A portion of the proceeds will support The Bridge Youth Recovery House

Alleged Kelowna winery bathroom voyeurist expected to enter guilty plea

Ian Michael Leighton allegedly placed hidden cameras in washrooms at Summerhill Pyramid Winery

UBCO Heat’s Amaya Perry named Canada West Rookie of the Year

Perry is the first to win the award in UBCO sports history

First standard of veterinary excellence in Okanagan awarded to West Kelowna vet

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital has been accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association

Vernon Rotarian pens travel memoir based in Nepal with humanitarian twist

Author and journalist Patti Shales Lefkos records solo journey building schools in remote Himalaya

Spark Joy: KonMari your garage

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on Black Press Media

Straight from DeHart

Goldsmith opens jewelry shop on Lakeshore Road

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

A&W employees in Ladysmith get all-inclusive vacation for 10 years of service

Kelly Frenchy, Katherine Aleck, and Muriel Jack are headed on all-expenses-paid vacations

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Playtime Casino Kelowna helps fund the United Way

Playtime Casino donates more than $3000 to the United Way Southern Interior BC

Coronavirus fears postpone North Okanagan high school trip to Europe

Students/parents from North Okanagan and Shuswap were to visit Italy and Greece over spring break

Most Read