Vernon shutterbugs capture rainbow

Thursday’s afternoon showers made way for any photographer’s dream: a full rainbow.

Mighty Mother Nature provided a full bow following the rainfall July 9, and several Vernon residents took to capture the moment and share it to social media.

Rain returns to Vernon’s forecast Sunday, July 12, with 60 per cent of showers, according to Environment Canada.

In the meantime, Friday is the perfect day to hit up the beach as the national weather agency is calling for a high of 26 C.

Saturday will also see a high of 26 C with some clouds.

View this post on Instagram

#vernonbc #kallake #rainbow

A post shared by @carvinmarvin (@carvn_marvn) on

Check out this post from around Sparkling Hills Resort and Spa:

Do you have any great weather shots? Send them to editor@vernonmorningstar.com.

READ MORE: Rescued hawk returned to Lumby skies

READ MORE: Vernon Secondary grad wins award for community work during pandemic

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Photography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rescued hawk returned to Lumby skies
Next story
Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program to hold coronation

Just Posted

UPDATE: YouTubers claim to be Kelowna display toilet ‘poopers’

RCMP can not speak to legitimacy of video, will be investigating

Couple shaken up after homophobic encounter at Kelowna mall

‘We’re not in the States; we’re not in some little hick town; we’re in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. And it still happens’

Rollover on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Traffic on Highway 97 is backed up in the southbound lanes

Dog locks out Kelowna couple on 4th floor patio

Kelowna firefighters were called in to rescue the two people

Regional District of the Central Okanagan supports North Westside governance study

The RDCO will write a letter of support for the community’s restructure planning grant application

B.C. sees 25 new COVID-19 cases, community exposure tracked

One death, outbreaks remain in two long-term care facilities

VIDEO: Alberta man rescues baby eagle believed to be drowning in East Kootenay lake

Brett Bacon was boating on a lake in Windermere when he spotted the baby eagle struggling in the water

Summerland Blossom Youth Ambassador Program to hold coronation

Event will be held by video as a result of COVID-19 precautions

Vernon shutterbugs capture rainbow

A rain event July 9 made way for a glorious sight

Pooch abandoned at Penticton doggy daycare suffered from oral disease

A fundraiser for Okie held by the BC SPCA surpassed its goal of $1,700

Summerland to allow in-person attendance at July 13 council meetings

Two meetings will be held at Summerland Arena Banquet Room to accommodate public

Fundraiser kicks off for Lake Country families displaced by house fire

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise $5K for those who lost everything in early morning blaze

Rescued hawk returned to Lumby skies

A rehabilitated Swainson’s hawk was returned to its Rawlings Lake habitat

Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo

‘Let them be assessed now before their fate is sealed,’ urges B.C. conservationist Barb Murray

Most Read