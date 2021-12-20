Vernon ski resort fund amps up December initiatives

SilverStar Mountain Resort’s Play Forever Fund is stepping up its fundraising initiatives throughout December.
The fund has donated more than $140,000 to local non-profits since March 2019.
“With the generous contributions of our guests, other community members and matches from provincial and federal governments we have been able to match another $103K to the $140K Play Forever has donated,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar media relations managerr.
“This has led to contributions of $245,615 to local charities and groups in need like the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, the United Way, the Canadian Mental Health organization and many more.”
This holiday season the SilverStar Play Forever Fund along with the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan are asking local residents to join them in helping nourish the local community by supporting those that will be relying on the food bank this season.
SilverStar’s Play Forever Fund and an anonymous donor through the CFNO are both matching donations up to $10,000, tripling every dollar the public donates.
“Over the past year and a half we’ve seen food prices soar, food production and distribution have been disrupted and many people have turned to the food banks for help for the first time,” said the CFNO on its website.
Added Deacon: “With the recent destruction caused on British Columbia highway’s, SilverStar’s Play Forever Fund has once again partnered with the CFNO to raise money for the Red Cross. Our SilverStar Play Forever Fund donated $5,000, and the CFNO found two matching donors, totaling $15,000 towards the Red Cross. The devastation caused by the floods impacted thousands of B.C. resident’s. Our thoughts are with everyone who was impacted.”
The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 British Columbia Floods & Extreme Weather Appeal which means that the $15,000 raised locally turned into $45,000.
Vernon’s North Valley Gymnastics Society centre was destroyed after the building caught fire Halloween morning.
“The North Valley Gymnastics Club is such an important part of our community, and we know the very positive impact it has on so many kids and teens’ development,” said Deacon. “Our Play Forever Fund has donated $5,000 to help rebuild this extremely valuable asset in Vernon.”
SilverStar Mountain Resort continues to support the VJHF throughout the year, and last week the Play Forever Fund donated another $20K to the organization.
For more information on Play Forever, its past initiatives or to donate visit: https://www.skisilverstar.com/about/get-inspired/.
